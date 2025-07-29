Search
‘Dry side’ of long-delayed Lucan Leisure Centre to open
The reception area at Lucan Swimming pool

‘Dry side’ of long-delayed Lucan Leisure Centre to open

Ellen GoughJuly 29, 2025 10:14 am

Sections of the long-awaited Lucan Leisure Centre are set to open this Monday.

The ‘dry side’ of the long-delayed leisure centre project, which includes the gym, cafeteria, fitness classes and reception area, is now open to the public..

Read More


Lucan House and Demesne bold and inclusive Masterplan published

Lucan

South Dublin County Council has published the Lucan House and Demesne Masterplan, outlining a bold and inclusive vision to transform this historic...

Adamstown pupil brings home Eureka gold with animal project

Lucan

A student from Adamstown Community College topped an international science competition with a project about the animals’ perception of the world.Amelia Lupascu...

Ten schools seek Safe School Zone works to protect pupils

Lucan

Ten schools across south Dublin have applied for Safe School Zone works to make getting to school safer for pupils.Five of these...

New pedestrian way produces safety problems, claim residents

Lucan

Residents in what was formerly a cul-de-sac in Newcastle are growing increasingly frustrated over a new pedestrian way that has been cut...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST