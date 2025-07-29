‘Dry side’ of long-delayed Lucan Leisure Centre to open
Sections of the long-awaited Lucan Leisure Centre are set to open this Monday.
The ‘dry side’ of the long-delayed leisure centre project, which includes the gym, cafeteria, fitness classes and reception area, is now open to the public..
AUTHOREllen Gough
