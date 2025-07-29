Council move to prioritise taking in charge 32 estates

Thirty-two estates in South Dublin are ‘under priority consideration’ to be taken in charge by the council following requests from developers.

In recent months, South Dublin councillors highlighted some estates being neglected for decades while residents lacked clear information over who was in charge.

At the last full council meeting on Monday, July 14, SDCC provided a complete list of the estates currently under consideration for the Taking in Charge process and explained what could possibly cause delays.

Ten estates in Clondalkin and surroundings, which seemed to arise as the problematic area in previous council meetings, have been listed for consideration, including Drury Mills, Ardsolus, Stone Mason Court, Barn Oaks, Milford Manor, Palmerstown Way, Croftwell, Kilcarbery Grange.

Crosforge and Crosforge Close will be considered for taking in charge, following reports earlier this year of broken swings, a lack of road markings, illegal parking in blind spots and other issues jeopardising the residents’ safety.

Three estates in Citywest are being considered, namely Citywest Demesne, The Quarter Citywest and Citywest Avenue.

Bolton Park, Charleville Manor, Airpark Square, Two Oaks, College Square, Stocking Wood, Whitepines North and Kiltipper Road are on the list for Rathfarnham-Templeogue and Firhouse-Bohernabreena.

Part of Adamstown will be taken in charge by SDCC, including Adamstown Loop Road 1, Adamstown Boulevard, Adamstown North, South, East and West Link roads, Adamstown Square 3.

Eight more estates between Palmerstown and Lucan have been listed for consideration, including St Edmund’s, Somerton, Shackleton Park, St Helen’s, The Paddocks, Finnstown, Fforster Square, and An Tearmann.

South Dublin County Council explained that to take an estate in charge, there are two main phases – the technical surveys and assessment of the estate and the legislative process.

While the elected members have the final vote during the legislative process, meaning it’s an internal process within SDCC, the first phase is “strongly linked” to the commitment of the developer and its engineering team to comply with quality or submit the technical information in a timely manner.

“In some instances, such as companies going into receivership, or surveys that show up technical issues, delays can be experienced on some of the estates that the council is progressing to TIC. Therefore, it is not possible to accurately estimate the timeframe for the completion of TIC in each case,” said SDCC.

In the case of the 32 estates currently under consideration, “the developer has committed to assigning extra resources to complete the checks and submit the ‘as constructed’ records quickly,” added the report.

