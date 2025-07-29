Search
Doctor’s retirement from GMS scheme impacts former patients
Doctor’s retirement from GMS scheme impacts former patients

Alessia MicalizziJuly 29, 2025 11:39 am

Tallaght has lost one of its GP services this month as a doctor in Old Bawn announced his retirement from the GMS Scheme.

HSE Dublin Mid-Leinster informed residents that Dr Andrew Jordan who practiced in Aylesbury Clinic retired on Wednesday, July 9, “after many years of dedicated service.”

