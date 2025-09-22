HSE plans to demolish health centre for new three-storey facility on Curlew Road

The HSE is seeking planning permission to demolish and rebuild a health centre in Crumlin.

A planning application has been submitted to demolish the existing structures that house the Curlew Road Health Centre, the Mother McAuley Day Care Centre and Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland, at Curlew Road, Dublin 12.

The HSE plans to build a new one- to three-storey building in their place for the following uses: Primary Care Centre (HSE), a crèche and daycare centre (Mother McAuley Centre) and daycare centre (Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland) with a total gross internal area of about 4,041 sq m and associated landscaped courtyards and roof terraces.

The application also includes permissions for a new public space at the south-east and south-west corner of the site with direct access to the Primary Care Centre and Creche entrances, and a new consolidated car park providing 55 car-parking spaces, three van spaces for the Mother McAuley Centre and Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland and two set-down areas, plus three motorcycle parking spaces and 18 sheltered bicycle-parking and 18 uncovered bicycle-parking spaces to serve the proposed development.

The proposed development would also see the relocation of vehicular access onto Curlew Road with a gate at the western site boundary, and the addition of a gate to the existing vehicular entrance to the eastern boundary.

The planning application was first lodged with Dublin City Council in October 2024.

The council has now requested additional information from the HSE regarding revised drainage plans, and provision of signage for the Primary Care Centre, Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland and Mother McAuley Centre, and site wayfinding signage.

The report from the council’s planning department also noted that concerns had been raised regarding a proposed oval seating area in the southeast corner of the site “given its design and lack of passive surveillance when the facility is closed” and asked for “proposals that may address this concern”.

The HSE has been given until November 11, 2025 to provide the additional information and proposals.

