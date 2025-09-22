Tackling food-packaging waste with The Alternative Craic

South Dublin Chamber has issued a warm welcome to their newest business member, one that aims to tackle food-packaging waste at the source.

Shivani Dedhia, who moved to Ireland from Mumbai three years ago, is the founder of The Alternative Craic, which provides sustainable alternatives for food packaging for small and medium enterprises.

“At The Alternative Craic, we believe every small step towards sustainability counts – and that’s exactly what we’re passionate about,” she said.

“I bring over 8.5 years of experience from the corporate world at Accenture, where I first got inspired by all the incredible sustainability efforts by companies and governments.

After completing a course with the UN, Shivani began to figure out a way to tackle not just single-use plastics, but plastic waste as a whole.

Inspired by a trip to the supermarket, she imagined a day when “none of us have to bring home a mountain of plastic from our grocery trips”.

The Alternative Craic is built around helping businesses across different industries switch to eco-friendly, compostable packaging without compromising on quality or style.

From takeaway containers and coffee pouches to kraft boxes, bread bags, and even glass bottles, the Newcastle-based company has got a range of solutions that protect your products and the planet.

“We love collaborating with brands to plan and grow strong sustainability practices that align with bigger environmental goals set by governments and communities,” Shivani said.

“Plus, we’re excited about developing new local materials, like potato-starch packaging, with our research partners, making sure innovation and eco-consciousness go hand in hand.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about reducing plastic with one simple plant-based solution.”

Shivani started brainstorming the plan for The Alternative Craic, a name she chose for its uniquely Irish sound, in November last year, and has been up and running since March.

She said while she may have only just joined South Dublin Chamber, she has been made to feel incredibly welcome by the organistion.

“Since the beginning it’s been really warm, and people genuinely want to help you,” she said.

For more information and the wide range of sustainable packing on offer, check out thealternativecraic.