Concerns at lack of amenities in complementing future housing

A call for more council-owned community spaces in Lucan has been made as it deals with continued development and a “clear imbalance” with other parts of South Dublin.

Places such as Lucan, Adamstown and Clonburris are set to experience strong population growth and development in the next decade, and concerns have been raised about the lack of amenities complementing the housing construction.

Approximately 67,550 people live in Lucan and Adamstown combined as of the latest census, with a solid gain on those numbers expected by next May, when the 2027 census is carried out.

Adamstown Community and Youth Centre is the sole community centre that servies the population of the Lucan electoral area, with centres like Ballyowen Youth and Community Centre residing within Palmerstown-Fonthill.

Local representative Derren Ó Bradaigh noted that the Lucan electoral area pales in comparison to other parts of South Dublin when it comes to community offerings.

Ó Bradaigh said: “”There is a very real need for more community space, if we are serious about meeting the needs of both younger and older members of the community in the here and now, but as importantly in the shorter-term future, and realising the sound investment this represents for everyone.

Ó Brádaigh said: “Currently the council own just one community centre facility in the Lucan electoral area – Adamstown Community Centre.

“This falls far short when you compare alongside the other six electoral boundaries that make up South Dublin County Council’s jurisdiction. There are six community centres or facilities in Palmerstown-Fonthill, six in Clondalkin, 12 such centres between Tallaght-South and Tallaght-Central, four in Firhouse/Bohernabreena and four more in Rathfarnham/Templeogue.

“There is a clear imbalance here that needs to be addressed.”

The local representative added that Adamstown C&YC is an impressive facility and has quality staff but is at capacity with the demand from the community.

The local community and youth centre was opened in 2018 and consists of a shared school/sports hall, all-weather pitches, shared gym space and several multi-purpose community rooms.

The design of the centre allows for an option of a future first floor extension, but this has not been earmarked in the council’s latest Three-Year Capital Programme.

“South Dubin County Council tell me that they are ‘monitoring’ this, but my question is; Why wait for something we know is needed now and will be used, not to mention paid for?…

“…Lucan has the highest number of school going teenagers in the country and it simply makes no sense that we are not delivering on community-led facilities such as leisure centres, swimming pools, youth cafes, healthcare facilities and, of course, council-owned community centres in real time, that can meet the needs of a whole host of local activities that benefit clubs and local groups.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.