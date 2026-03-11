Search
Last Dominican sister leaves Tallaght parish
Pat Dunne and Sr Ruth O.P

Last Dominican sister leaves Tallaght parish

Ellen GoughMarch 11, 2026 10:07 am

It was a bittersweet afternoon on Saturday for the St Dominic’s community as they bid farewell to the last of the Dominican sisters to serve in the parish.

An afternoon tea was held at Thomas Davis GAA clubhouse on Saturday, February 28, to mark the departure of Sister Ruth OP, the last of her order to leave the Tallaght parish after over 20 years of service.

Read More


Two blood tests that can help predict people with Alzheimer’s disease

Tallaght

Researchers at Tallaght University Hospital (TUH) and the School of Medicine at Trinity College Dublin have identified two blood tests that can...

‘You need to realise the effect you are having on her’

Tallaght

A MAN received a six-month sentence suspended for a period of 12 months following a breach of a Safety Order, a court...

Schoolgirls cut hair to raise money for LauraLynn Hospice

Tallaght

Two Greenhills schoolgirls will be cutting their hair to donate and to raise funds for LauraLynn Ireland’s Children’s Hospice in March.Lily May...

Residents to fight ‘distressing’ parking issues

News

A group of Kiltipper residents are mobilising to fight new “aggressive and distressing” parking rules imposed by their estate’s management company.Residents in...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST