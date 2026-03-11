Last Dominican sister leaves Tallaght parish
It was a bittersweet afternoon on Saturday for the St Dominic’s community as they bid farewell to the last of the Dominican sisters to serve in the parish.
An afternoon tea was held at Thomas Davis GAA clubhouse on Saturday, February 28, to mark the departure of Sister Ruth OP, the last of her order to leave the Tallaght parish after over 20 years of service.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Two blood tests that can help predict people with Alzheimer’s diseaseTallaght
Researchers at Tallaght University Hospital (TUH) and the School of Medicine at Trinity College Dublin have identified two blood tests that can...
‘You need to realise the effect you are having on her’Tallaght
A MAN received a six-month sentence suspended for a period of 12 months following a breach of a Safety Order, a court...
Schoolgirls cut hair to raise money for LauraLynn HospiceTallaght
Two Greenhills schoolgirls will be cutting their hair to donate and to raise funds for LauraLynn Ireland’s Children’s Hospice in March.Lily May...
Residents to fight ‘distressing’ parking issuesNews
A group of Kiltipper residents are mobilising to fight new “aggressive and distressing” parking rules imposed by their estate’s management company.Residents in...
AUTHOREllen Gough
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.