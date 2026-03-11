Management plan to protect woodlands

A Woodlands Management Strategy is expected to be created to ensure the conservation of the Rathcoole Woodlands, which have ongoing works nearby.

A new management plan is to be put in place to help protect the Four Districts Woodlands near Mullally’s Lane in Rathcoole as a housing development and a new school move closer to reality.

A library hub, two full-sized GAA pitches and one junior pitch and associated pavilion, access road and open space will all be included in the development works.

Residents have raised concerns about the works and how they will affect the local green spaces.

The council’s Conservation Officer will lead the plan, which will be prepared in parallel with the Part 10 proposals for the 120-home mixed-tenure housing development.

Councillor Francis Timmons called for the strategy to become publicly available so that residents are informed of how the alluvial woodland area will be protected.

Cllr Timmons said: “This will be asked at the public consultation when it arises as well…we just want to make sure that the best protection and management plan is in place.”

The council will wish not to harm the woodlands by the development or the rest of Rathcoole Park, located near where the proposed full-size pitches are expected to go.

Councillor Linda De Courcy stated that the type of forest in the area is “extremely rare” and one very worth looking after.

Cllr De Courcy said: “The alluvial forest is extremely rare. It’s extremely fragile. The water table is very high.

“With the best will in the world, like 200 saplings were felled in Coláiste Chilliain when it was being built…when you’re bringing in diggers and bulldozers and concrete mixers, damage will be done.”

Alluvial forests are hardwood forests found in river floodplains on low levees, ridges and terraces that are regularly flooded as a result.

The Clondalkin councillor added that she felt the location for the development is “awful” and that the congestion caused by the product of the works will only add to Rathcoole’s traffic issues long-term.

Councillor Shirley O’Hara noted that the management strategy was “vital” and urged the council to provide a timeframe on it “for the conservation and protection of the woodlands.”

SDCC’s Senior Executive Officer for Housing Provision and Financial Management (Construction) Vivienne Hartnett noted that the plan to create the strategy alongside the Part 10 for the new development will be done to ensure meaningful impact.

Hartnett said that the protection measures from the management strategy will directly inform the final layout and design of the nearby development to maintain the ecological integrity of the area.

