20 apartments on market €5.75m
A new investment opportunity worth almost €6m has arose in Clondalkin as an apartment complex has been brought to the market.
The fully occupied Chaplains Terrace in Neilstown, Clondalkin has been made available to purchase for €5.75m.
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
