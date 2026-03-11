Search
20 apartments on market €5.75m
Chaplains Terrace

James Roulston MooneyMarch 11, 2026 11:06 am

A new investment opportunity worth almost €6m has arose in Clondalkin as an apartment complex has been brought to the market.

The fully occupied Chaplains Terrace in Neilstown, Clondalkin has been made available to purchase for €5.75m.

