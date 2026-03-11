199 apartment plans at old Woodies site is appealed

An artist impression of the apartments planned for the old Woodies site in Tallaght

Tallaght Community Council have lodged an appeal against planning permission for almost 200 apartments on the former Woodies site in the village.

South Dublin County Council granted planning permission in January 2026 for 199 apartments on the now-empty site at Belgard Square East, including six studios, 47 one-bed, 98 two-bed and 48 three-bed units.

Up to 49 of these will be earmarked as “senior living” apartments in Block A, and 150 “standard” apartments in Block B, ranging in height from one to seven storeys, with private balconies and terraces and internal community spaces for the senior living units.

However, Tallaght Community Council have appealed the decision to An Coimisiún Pleanála, citing concerns over “excessive density”, the proposed height of the building and an inadequate number of three-bed units.

“We welcome the improvements made to some parts of the development and note the significant (but not yet adequate) increase in three-bed apartments and the tastefully designed public plaza, however we still very much object to the development in its present form,” the appeal read.

“The plot ratio (2.43) and dwellings per hectare (249.5 dph) are far too high and should be scaled back, as a matter of good planning practice for the future of Tallaght, to conform to the clear guidelines in the Tallaght Town Centre Local Area Plan and SDCC County Development Plan (2022-2028).”

They also noted that the proposed seven storey block “seriously damages the visual amenity of the village and is not permitted under any reasonable interpretation of the planning regulations”, and that the number of three-bed units “still falls short” of the 30% minimum requirement under the CDP.

“TCC has observed numerous applications in the vicinity of this development with far fewer than three-bed apartments, despite the 30% three-bed rule being in place,” the appeal continued.

Under the objectives of the CDP, at least 60 of the 199 apartments in the proposed development would need to be three-bed to meet the 30% requirement.

“We do not accept that nearness to the Luas is an adequate reason for not imposing this rule,” TCC added, asking An Coimisiún Pleanála to “reject this application in its current form until these issues have been resolved”.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme