Pfizer launch apprenticeship programme in Grange Castle

Katie Bracken, Ben Kirwan, and Sofia Kahwaji at the launch of Pfizer's 2026 Apprenticeship Programme

Pfizer has launched its 2026 Apprenticeship Programme at its Grange Castle site, offering aspiring apprentices a unique pathway to enter a rewarding career in science, engineering and manufacturing.

The programme is open to people of all ages and is suitable for both school leavers or any individual seeking a change of career or education programme.

22 apprenticeships will be available in total across Ireland, including 14 at Pfizer’s state-of-the-art Grange Castle facility, with applications now open online until March 17, 2026.

Delivered as part of Ireland’s National Apprenticeship Programme in partnership with SOLAS, the national further education and training authority, the apprenticeships combine paid, on-the-job learning with academic study, enabling participants to gain practical experience while achieving nationally recognised QQI qualifications. Depending on the discipline, apprenticeships range from two to four years and provide structured pathways into careers in science, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain.

The opportunities available at Grange Castle include:

QC Laboratory Apprenticeship (Grange Castle & Newbridge): 3 years, leading to a QQI Level 7 science qualification;

Logistics Apprenticeship (Grange Castle): 2 years, leading to a QQI Level 6 qualification in Supply Chain and Logistics.

Manufacturing Engineering Apprenticeships (Grange Castle): 3 years, leading to QQI Level 7 qualifications in Maintenance or Core Engineering.

The programme plays an important role in supporting Pfizer’s purpose of delivering breakthroughs that change patients’ lives.

Apprentices at Grange Castle will contribute to the manufacture and supply of innovative medicines that help treat and prevent disease for patients in Ireland and around the world.

Through continued investment in training and development, Pfizer is committed to building the highly skilled workforce needed to advance scientific innovation and improve the lives of up to a billion patients each year.

Welcoming the launch of the programme, Tracy Walshe, Site Lead at Pfizer Grange Castle, said “With our 2026 Apprentice Programme at Pfizer Grange Castle, we are proud to offer a meaningful and sustainable career pathway at one of Ireland’s leading biopharmaceutical sites.

There’s a huge range of opportunities on offer and we hope to attract both school leavers and also individuals who may be looking to change careers or re-enter the workplace.

Our apprentices are an integral part of our team, gaining hands-on experience in a world-class manufacturing environment while contributing to the delivery of medicines that make a real difference to patients’ lives.”