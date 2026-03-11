CRH report growth with revenues rising to €31.8bn

BUILDING material giant CRH reported continued growth last year with total revenues rising by 5 per cent to €31.8 billion in 2025.

The company, whose corporate headquarters are located at Stonemason’s House in Rathfarnham, credited favourable demand and acquisitions for the gain.

Jim Mintern, Chief Executive Officer, said: “2025 proved to be a year of significant progress for CRH, with double-digit Adjusted EBITDA* growth and expansion delivering another record performance and reinforcing our position as the leading compounder of capital in our industry.

‘Our balance sheet strength, cash generation capabilities and disciplined approach to capital allocation enabled us to deploy $5.8 billion in value-accretive growth investments across our connected portfolio while also returning $2.2 billion to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.

‘We enter 2026 with confidence and expect favourable end-market dynamics as well as the continued execution of our superior strategy to underpin another year of growth and value creation for our shareholders.”

Speaking to industry analysts this week, Mintern said CRH hopes to cash in on the US boom in data centre building.

Data centre building has taken off the in the US, as tech giants and others race to develop processing power needed for AI.