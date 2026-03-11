Loreto players play a big part in Irish team reaching World Cup

THE Irish women’s team have successfully qualified for this year’s Hockey World Cup following a penalty shootout victory over Japan in Santiago Chile.

The qualifiers were held over the last week with Ireland looking ropey heading into the Japan game after losing 1-0 to Australia.

They had one more chance to qualify and grabbed it with both hands after the game against Japan had finished 0-0 at the conclusion of regular time.

There was local talent involved in the squad as well with Loreto Hockey Club, Active South Dublin Team of the Year for 2024, having a number of members competing for Ireland.

These included Elizabeth Murphy, Lisa Mulcahy, Emily Kealy and Christina Hamill.

Ireland started with real intent as they probed the Japanese defence, Niamh Carey won their first penalty corner of the tie though the effort from Rosin Upton was saved by the opposition goalkeeper.

Katie Mullan would be the next to strike at goal following a pass from Hannah McLoughlin, the shot would end up in a goalmouth scramble but Ireland would fail to convert with Japan narrowly escaping once again.

Elizabeth Murphy was called into action making a save from Japan towards the end of the first half, the save released Ireland into a counter attack which Jessica McMaster nearly broke the deadlock with, though her effort was saved leaving the two teams level at the interval.

Japan began to come into the game more in the second half with Ireland’s spell of momentum seemingly broken, at least temporarily.

After surviving early pressure from the opposition Ireland would attack again with Loreto’s Emily Kealy trying her luck, though she was unable to hit the target.

It appeared that Ireland had broken the deadlock with two minutes to spare at the death of the game when Katie Mullan bundled a shot home, however the goal would be ruled out for a back stick infraction leaving the two sides heading into a shootout.

It would be Loreto’s Elizabth Murphy who was the hero on the day with the goalkeeper producing the decisive save that saw Ireland emerge victorious 3-1 in the shootout booking their place at the World Cup.

They now will turn their attention to their remaining Pro League stages in June which will be followed shortly after by a trip to Netherlands and Belgium for the World Cup.

