Emerging talent bursary scheme fund of €90k

ACTIVE South Dublin on behalf of South Dublin County Council has just announced the launch of its 2026 Emerging Talent bursary scheme which will see an allocation of €90,000 be given out to athletes across South Dublin.

The funding has been increased by €25,000 from 2025 which saw €65,000 distributed among athletes between 16 recipients.

The eligible members must be individual sportspersons, not team members and must be aged between 14 to 20.

Recipients must be competing at a high level nationally or internationally.

Previous participants in the bursary scheme in 2025 included

Kate O’Connell (Athletics),

Saoirse Fitzgerald (Athletics),

Jack Kelly (Athletics),

Sean O’Donnell (Athletics),

Adam Olaniyan (Boxing),

Carly Hayes (BMX),

Calvin Mc Cann (Karate),

Asha Reen (Karate),

Zoe McDermott (Karate),

Cillian McArdle (Kickboxing),

Josh Riddell (Kickboxing),

Amy Wade (Kickboxing),

Cora McNaughton (Sailing),

Ryan Doyle (Taekwondo),

Aimee Carr (Triathlon),

Jack Kearney (Weightlifting).

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings . Accept