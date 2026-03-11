Search
Emerging talent bursary scheme fund of €90k
Emerging talent bursary scheme fund of €90k

Michael HowleyMarch 11, 2026 2:54 pm

ACTIVE South Dublin on behalf of South Dublin County Council has just announced the launch of its 2026 Emerging Talent bursary scheme which will see an allocation of €90,000 be given out to athletes across South Dublin.

The funding has been increased by €25,000 from 2025 which saw €65,000 distributed among athletes between 16 recipients.

The eligible members must be individual sportspersons, not team members and must be aged between 14 to 20.

Recipients must be competing at a high level nationally or internationally.

Previous participants in the bursary scheme in 2025 included

  • Kate O’Connell (Athletics),
  • Saoirse Fitzgerald (Athletics),
  • Jack Kelly (Athletics),
  • Sean O’Donnell (Athletics),
  • Adam Olaniyan (Boxing),
  • Carly Hayes (BMX),
  • Calvin Mc Cann (Karate),
  • Asha Reen (Karate),
  • Zoe McDermott (Karate),
  • Cillian McArdle (Kickboxing),
  • Josh Riddell (Kickboxing),
  • Amy Wade (Kickboxing),
  • Cora McNaughton (Sailing),
  • Ryan Doyle (Taekwondo),
  • Aimee Carr (Triathlon),
  • Jack Kearney (Weightlifting).

