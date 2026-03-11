Emerging talent bursary scheme fund of €90k
ACTIVE South Dublin on behalf of South Dublin County Council has just announced the launch of its 2026 Emerging Talent bursary scheme which will see an allocation of €90,000 be given out to athletes across South Dublin.
The funding has been increased by €25,000 from 2025 which saw €65,000 distributed among athletes between 16 recipients.
The eligible members must be individual sportspersons, not team members and must be aged between 14 to 20.
Recipients must be competing at a high level nationally or internationally.
Previous participants in the bursary scheme in 2025 included
- Kate O’Connell (Athletics),
- Saoirse Fitzgerald (Athletics),
- Jack Kelly (Athletics),
- Sean O’Donnell (Athletics),
- Adam Olaniyan (Boxing),
- Carly Hayes (BMX),
- Calvin Mc Cann (Karate),
- Asha Reen (Karate),
- Zoe McDermott (Karate),
- Cillian McArdle (Kickboxing),
- Josh Riddell (Kickboxing),
- Amy Wade (Kickboxing),
- Cora McNaughton (Sailing),
- Ryan Doyle (Taekwondo),
- Aimee Carr (Triathlon),
- Jack Kearney (Weightlifting).