Countdown on for Summer Special Olympic Games

Anita Forde, a member of Palmerstown Wildcats Special Olympics Club, pictured during the Special Olympics Ireland Summer Games launch at the National Indoor Arena on the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin Photo by Sportsfile

THE official countdown to the 2026 Summer Special Olympic Games began last week in the National Sports Campus in Blanchardstown with the opening ceremony taking place in Tallaght Stadium.

The launch was MC’d by three athlete leaders, Ashwin Maliyakal, Francis Donnelly and member of Terenure based Flying Trojans Special Olympics Club Dara Kiernan.

Other local clubs participating in the games include Palmerstown Wildcats and Tallaght based Viking Swimmers Special Olympics club.

The actual event itself will be held in June from the 18th to the 21st and will see more than 1,200 athletes from across the island come together for the largest inclusive sporting event in Ireland.

They will see athletes compete across 12 sports while also taking part in the Motor Activities Training Program, health programmes, leadership initiatives and the Young Athletes Festival.

A highlight of the launch was the powerful Parade of Athletes, where delegations from the five regions — Connaught, Eastern, Leinster, Munster and Ulster — entered the arena to enthusiastic cheers from the assembled guests, proudly representing communities from across the island.

The parade also featured the symbolic arrival of the Torch of Hope, carried jointly by Assistant Commissioner Jonathon Roberts of An Garda Síochána and Sergeant Shane Tohill of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, representing the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

Accompanying them were Constable Victoria Montgomery (PSNI) and Garda Graham Doolan carrying the historic Miner’s Lamp — a powerful symbol of unity, solidarity and support for athletes.

Speaking at the launch, Special Olympics Ireland Chairperson Brendan O’Brien highlighted the wider significance of the Games:

“Today, we convene to herald the commencement of the largest inclusive sporting event on the island of Ireland. Yet, we also gather to reaffirm our unwavering belief in the transformative power of sport — and to envision a world where inclusion is a tangible reality, where every athlete is afforded the opportunity to belong, to learn, and to unearth their unique potential.”

He also praised the extraordinary dedication of athletes preparing for the Games.

“When athletes step forward to compete in June, they will represent more than their region. They will represent resilience, preparation, and what becomes possible when communities rally behind potential rather than limitation.”

Special Olympics Ireland CEO Karen Coventry emphasised the broader impact the Games will have for athletes, families and communities:

“Today’s launch is a celebration. But it is also a promise — a promise that in June this island will witness something extraordinary: not simply a sporting event, but a powerful demonstration of courage, preparation and belonging.”

She also praised the athlete leaders who hosted the launch event:

“Dara, Ashwin and Francis represent everything that makes these Games special. With your confidence, personality and pride in the Special Olympics family, you inspire not only your fellow athletes but all of us.”

Athlete representative Dara Kiernan, who is a badminton athlete with Flying Trojans Special Olympics Club in the Eastern Region, spoke proudly about the opportunity to represent her fellow athletes and to help lead the launch:

“I am proud of myself for being able to publicly speak and get these opportunities.”

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings . Accept