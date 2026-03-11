Local girls set for third level O’Connor football decider

Sinead Daly of Lucan Sarsfields will play for TU Dublin in the O’Connor Cup

TUD Dublin take on DCU Dóchas Éireann in the upcoming O’Connor Cup final which will be played in DCU this Saturday.

The game will be played as part of the overall Ladies HEC third-level championship finals with four deciders pencilled in for Friday, March 13th followed by a further three on Saturday.

Local players involved in the TUD team include Sinead Daly (Lucan Sarsfields), Ella O’Dell ((Templeogue Synge Street) and Kate Murphy (Westmanstown Gaels).

TUD reached the final after triumphing over UCC at the semi final stage while DCU defeated Limerick and hoped to win their fourth consecutive final.

TUD defeated Cork in Munster in a nail biting affair with the contest going to extra time after a hugely competitive game.

They started off strongly and scored four points against their opposition with Meath intercounty player Ciara Smyth, Angela McGuigan and Katie Murphy all getting their names on the scoresheet.

UCC soon found themselves back in the game and would actually lead the fixture at half time, albeit not by much with the scoreline reading 0-07 to 0-06 at the interval.

TUD would regain control shortly after the resumption of the game however with Aoife Byrne being quickest to react to a loose ball after Niamh Divilly’s effort came rebounding off the post.

UCC would respond with a goal of their own later on in the half and the game would be taken to extra time with both teams sitting on 1-09.

With still just a point separating the sides at the second half of extra time it would be Caoimhe Cregg who was TUD’s hero of the day as she unleashed an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net to put them four points ahead.

She then would score a point to add which would prove crucial as UCC managed to get a second goal themselves by the end of the game with just minutes remaining.

The win saw TUD just about get over the line with a final score of 2-12 to 2-11 qualifying them for the O’Connor Cup final.

Friday’s AIG HEC, Lagan, Donaghy and Moynihan Cup finals will be live via the Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s Youtube channel along with Saturday’s Lynch and Giles Cup finals.

The showcase event, the game between TUD and DCU will be live streamed on the Sport TG4 Youtube channel.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Ladies HEC Chairperson, Sean Fleming, said:

“As we look ahead to the 2026 AIG Ladies HEC Finals at DCU Dóchas Éireann, I am filled with pride and anticipation for what promises to be a superb occasion.

“The standard of football throughout this year’s championships has been exceptional, reflecting the dedication, talent and determination of our student-athletes. Finals weekend is always a special milestone, and I want to sincerely wish all competing teams the very best of luck as they prepare to represent their colleges on the biggest stage.”

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings . Accept