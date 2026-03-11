Éanna and Templeogue celebrate cup success

THE Dublin Men’s Basketball Board Cup Finals were played last weekend in Oblate Hall with a host of local clubs involved and winning silverware.

Eanna emerged victorious in the U12 Division as they defeated Dublin Raiders by a 20 point margin in the final 50-30.

The side also won the U13 Cup with a victory over Tolka Rovers Eclipse. It was a dominating performance for Eanna who won by another 20 point margin 49-29.

Eanna also found success in the U15 division as they defeated Malahide. It was another huge performance by the side in the final with a 74-49 victory.

Templeogue also found success over the weekend.

Their U16 boys side earned gold following a victory over Eanna in the final. Coached by Daire Murray and Aoife McKevitt ,the game was extremely tight with a four point margin of victory being the deciding factor between the two sides with the final score being 61-57 in Templeogue’s favour.

Their U17 team also proved victorious when they defeated Dublin Lions in the final. Coached by Sheena Moran with Adam Tighe as assistant coach, this contest showcased skill and determination from both teams. The game was extremely close with multiple lead changes throughout. Ultimately Templeogue would get the edge with a one point victory 84-83 after taking the lead with five seconds left on the clock.

The U20 side also won their final with a victory over Eanna. Eanna possessed international players in their squad and had only lost a single game all season. Coached by Jay Fazande Templeogue prevailed with what would be an 11 point victory as they earned a 83-72 win to secure a championship trophy.

Templeogue would also contest the Intermediate cup final with their Division 4 team coming up against Dublin Raiders who ply their trade in Division 3 of the league.

Templeogue had performed against the odds to reach the final as a Division 4 team to begin with and competed well going score for score with Raiders throughout.

Coached by Stephen Finn, Templeogue put on a valiant show but were unable to stop Raiders from pulling away in the third quarter and eventually winning by 12 points.

Still, reaching the final as underdogs was an exceedingly impressive accomplishment for a team which was only formed within the last year.

Templeogue had 3 wins out of 5 games adding to the success of the U20 Girls last weekend making it 4 out of 6 played.

Oblates won the U18 Championship with a big third quarter being the difference maker in their final against Templeogue. A team that has only lost once the entire season, Oblates showed their class in the third quarter at one stage assembling a 17 point lead. Templeogue would come back in the fourth but still found themselves defeated by 10, 57-47.