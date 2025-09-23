Concerns over parking spaces in housing estate
The new residents group at Kilcarbery Grange has already flagged a major issue in their unfinished estate.
The new Kilcarbery Residents Group is concerned about the number of parking spaces available to the community in the new development.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
59,935 attend emergency department in Tallaght HospitalNews
Almost 60,000 people attended the emergency department at Tallaght University Hospital (TUH) in 2024, the hospital’s annual report confirms.59,935 people walked through...
€36,000 in development grants awarded to groupsNews
Over €36,000 in development grants have been awarded to nine youth and community groups across south Dublin.The Community and Sports Development Grants...
Diet and lifestyle play a positive role in having good brain healthNews
New research from Tallaght University Hospital (TUH) has revealed that a significant proportion of patients with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) attending the...
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.