Search
Concerns over parking spaces in housing estate
Residents in Kilcarbery are concerned about the number of car parking spaces available

Concerns over parking spaces in housing estate

James Roulston MooneySeptember 23, 2025 12:13 pm

The new residents group at Kilcarbery Grange has already flagged a major issue in their unfinished estate.

The new Kilcarbery Residents Group is concerned about the number of parking spaces available to the community in the new development.

Read More


59,935 attend emergency department in Tallaght Hospital

News

Almost 60,000 people attended the emergency department at Tallaght University Hospital (TUH) in 2024, the hospital’s annual report confirms.59,935 people walked through...

€36,000 in development grants awarded to groups

News

Over €36,000 in development grants have been awarded to nine youth and community groups across south Dublin.The Community and Sports Development Grants...

Diet and lifestyle play a positive role in having good brain health

News

New research from Tallaght University Hospital (TUH) has revealed that a significant proportion of patients with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) attending the...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST