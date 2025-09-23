Search
Shocking the number of crimes by minors on bail
Dublin Metropolitan Region West produced some of the largest numbers in the country

James Roulston MooneySeptember 23, 2025 12:23 pm

Minors on bail were suspected offenders in 325 crimes in the Garda district encompassing Clondalkin and Ballyfermot in the past three years.

The Department of Justice revealed the figures, which show that 2,851 young suspects across the country from the years 2022 to 2024 were implicated in further crimes.

