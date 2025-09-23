Search
‘I was a wife for two days and now I’m a widow’
Michaela and Dean on their wedding day

James Roulston MooneySeptember 23, 2025 12:29 pm

“You’re a bride for a day and you’re supposed to be a wife for a lifetime. I was a wife for two days and now I’m a widow”.

A Ballyfermot mother aims to set up a foundation in honour of her late husband who passed away from brain cancer.

Call for ‘Stonemount’ section to be Gaelscoil

Ballyfermot

There are calls for part of the former De La Salle school to be earmarked as a Gaelscoil for the area.The site...

Big turnout for brothers with rare disease

Ballyfermot

A fundraiser in aid of two young boys with a rare muscle-wasting condition, Conor and Dean, took place this past Sunday, September...

Calls for improved road markings

Ballyfermot

The council has been asked to ensure that improved road markings and a new yellow box are installed at a busy junction...

Beauty technician driving a speeding Polo car is fined €750

Ballyfermot

A BEAUTY technician was fined €750 for speeding on the motorway and overtaking cars while in the middle lane.Shauna Bradley (20), with...
