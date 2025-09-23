Playground equipment set on fire

An arson attack on a local playground in Lucan last Wednesday has caused concern for locals.

A structure in the Castlegate Park play area was set alight last week with firefighters called to the scene.

Damage caused by the flames left some parts of the structure bare before the emergency service from Tallaght arrived.

The Dublin Fire Brigade noted on social media that “the fire was extinguished shortly after arrival and further damage was prevented.”

Firefighters have also been called to other playground arson attacks that have occurred on structures across Dublin in Sandymount and Finglas recently.

Local Sinn Féin representative Derren Ó Brádaigh has called for adequate Garda resources and a strategy to combat this recent string of anti-social behaviour.

Ó Brádaigh stated: “Local community Gardaí are doing their best and, whilst I appreciate that there have been some moderate increases in numbers in certain districts, we need more Gardaí overall, with greater visibility on the ground and providing reassurances to people going about their lives.

Furthermore, we need deterrent measures put in place, leading to greater accountability from parents of teenagers.”