Man stopped by unmarked garda patrol car fined €750

A PENSIONER was fined for dangerous driving following a road stop with an unmarked garda car, in which the defendant claimed he “didn’t know they were guards” and was in fear due to recent shootings in the area.

Christopher Farrell (69), of Suncroft Drive, Tallaght, appeared before Tallaght District Court, charged with dangerous driving under the Road Traffic Act, for an alleged offence on July 9, 2023.

Garda David Sheehan told the court that on the date in question at approximately 1.12am, he was in an unmarked patrol car at Fortunestown Way, when a car coming from behind flashed their lights a couple of times and “roared out ‘fucking assholes’ ” as it passed. Gardai followed a Toyota Avensis and stopped in at a junction on Jobstown Road.

Garda Sheehan told the court he produced ID to the Avenis driver who was known to be Christopher Farrell.

Garda Sheehan’s partner Garda John Dalton got in front of the car and was about to put his head in the window when the defendant “took off” and accelerated up Jobstown Road.

Mr Farrell drove to his home at Suncroft Drive, got out of his car and was “extremely aggressive” with gardai, who with the assistance of other units, conveyed him to Rathfarnham Garda Station.

Defence solicitor Deirdre McDonagh said her instructions were that there was a shooting in that exact area the day before, and due to her client’s grandson’s involvement in criminality, Mr Farrell was in “high alert and in fear.”

Giving evidence, Mr Farrell said he was an experienced driver of articulated trucks and ambulances and never had a crash, and that he flashed his lights to let them know they had no lights.

On the night in question, Mr Farrell, a musician, was coming home from a gig in Rush.

It was alleged that the “arseholes” shout was by a passing taxi driver and not by Mr Farrell.

Mr Farrell said there had been five shootings in the area that week, and that the gardai “acted aggressively towards me” and “didn’t look like gardai.”

Judge Patrician McNamara took into account the personal circumstances and that the defendant “panicked” but was satisfied that Garda Dalton was put “at risk” and with the dangerous driving and speeding on Jobstown Road.

Judge McNamara fined the defendant €750 with five months to pay.

