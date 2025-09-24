Man struck partner and assaulted two gardai

A MAN who struck his partner with his fist and assaulted two gardai avoided jail at Tallaght District Court.

The man appeared before court charged with public order and non-fatal offences from a date on January 14, 2024.

Garda Gavin Cribbin told the court that on the date in question, the accused assaulted his partner at their home with “closed fist punches” approximately “three to four strikes.”

The court heard the accused was heavily intoxicated at the time, and when he arrived home became “highly argumentative”, a verbal altercation ensued and his partner requested he leave the house.

The injured party suffered contusions, a swollen right chin and a bottom lip with notable redness, according to Garda Cribbin.

Gardai responded to the scene, where the accused “squared up” to Garda Cribbin and “threatened to bite my nose off.”

The accused was “forcefully removed” from the property and Garda James Hughes sustained an injury to the back of his head.

“I applied handcuffs, he resisted arrest and threatened to batter us,” said Garda Cribbin.

The accused who was later charged at Tallaght Garda Station has 23 previous convictions the court heard, the last of which was in 2008. Most of his previous convictions are for road traffic offences.

Defence solicitor Michael Hennessy said his client is a 44-year-old married man of three young kids and remains married to his partner.

The court heard the accused had apologised “unreservedly” to the gardai involved and his wife for a “pretty shameful” episode that has “no excuse”, and that his brother died shortly before the incident.

He was no longer drinking, is on anti-depressants and has a good work history, said Mr Hennessy.

The court heard from Garda James Hughes, Tallaght Garda Station, who suffered scarring to the top of his head and a large laceration which left him with headaches two months after the incident.

Judge Karen Dowling ordered a probation report which will be brought back to the court on November 28 for further consideration.

