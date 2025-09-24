Apartments on market an extraordinary opportunity in the heart of Walkinstown

Kelly Bradshaw Dalton present an extraordinary opportunity in the heart of Walkinstown – a pair of apartments at 29A and 29B Saint Mary’s Drive, Dublin 12.

Set within a mature, peaceful residential area, this unique offering features two large four-bedroom apartments, each with its own private entrance and a total combined footprint of approximately 199.2 sq. m.

Whether you’re a first-time buyer searching for space to grow, or an investor looking for an attractive yield, dual unit asset in a prime location, this property delivers.

29A is the ground floor apartment with private patio garden, featuring a bright, spacious layout.

This ground floor home features four generously sized double bedrooms, each offering the flexibility to adapt to any lifestyle. Two of the rooms could easily be reassigned as additional living or workspaces.

To the rear, a fully fitted kitchen with ample storage opens onto the garden, ideal for summer BBQs or casual gatherings with friends.

A large bathroom with shower and a second guest W.C. (or en-suite option if maintaining the four-bedroom layout), complete the accommodation.

Upstairs, 29B impresses with light filled interiors, panoramic views of the Dublin Mountains, and a cleverly converted attic space, perfect for a home office, studio, or additional storage.

The spacious hallway leads to a welcoming living room with fireplace and a charming kitchenette that opens to the rear, where large windows frame beautiful green space and uninterrupted views.

All four bedrooms are incredibly well proportioned, with no clear favourite for the master, a true testament to the apartment’s generous layout.

A large, bright bathroom completes the living space, while the attic room adds real value and versatility.

Though both properties would benefit from cosmetic updating, the solid structure, smart layouts, and excellent room sizes provide the perfect canvas to create something truly special, all without undertaking a major renovation.

As an added bonus, the property includes four private parking spaces, a rare find in this location.