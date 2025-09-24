Search
Sisk in running for Sustainable Business Impact Chamber Award
Echo StaffSeptember 24, 2025 10:07 am

CONSTRUCTION firm Sisk are among the companies shortlisted for the Outstanding Achievement in Sustainable Business Impact Award by Chambers Ireland.

Headquartered in Citywest, Sisk are one of four companies shortlisted for the award.

Margaret Considine, President of Chambers Ireland, said: “The Sustainable Business Impact Awards stand as a powerful reflection of the values of companies both large and small who are embedding sustainability and social responsibility into the heart of their operations.

The calibre of entries across all categories speaks volumes about the energy and ambition within our business community.

It’s clear that now more than ever, sustainability is a strategic imperative embraced by companies across the country.”

Alasdair Henderson, Executive Director at BAM Ireland, said: “Partnering again this year with the Chambers Ireland Sustainable Business Impact Awards reflects BAM’s ongoing commitment to sustainability.

‘These awards celebrate the organisations driving positive change through sustainability and social responsibility.

‘We are proud to support a platform that not only recognises innovation and leadership but also inspires meaningful action across industries.

‘We look forward to recognising those who are paving the way toward a more sustainable future.”

According to the Chamber, the UN Sustainable Development Goals are at the heart of the Sustainable Business Impact Awards.

In total, 60 projects have been shortlisted across twelve award categories. The awards will take place on Wednesday, September 24.

Tickets for the event are available from Chambers Ireland.

