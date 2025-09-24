Pledge to increase visibility due to anti-social behaviour

Calls have been made to install CCTV cameras in Aylesbury Park due to the levels of illegal dumping and canisters

Gardaí have pledged to increase visibility around Church Grove and Tymon Bawn Community Centre to tackle escalating anti-social behaviour.

Illegal dumping has also been flagged as a severe issue in the area, particularly in Aylesbury Park.

At a community meeting on Wednesday, September 10, residents shared stories of disruption, intimidation, noise, and the fear many are living with in their own homes.

They spoke of constant fireworks, drug taking, threatening behaviour, and the impact on their families, older neighbours, and pets.

Gardaí gave a clear commitment to increase patrols in the area and to clamp down on ongoing antisocial behaviour.

Speaking after the meeting, attended by An Garda Síochána and representatives from South Dublin County Council (SDCC) and from the community centre, Fianna Fáil Senator Teresa Costello said it highlighted the need for engagement from all sides.

“It’s okay for me as a public representative to tell residents that I will speak to Gardaí on their behalf, but Gardaí have to sit and listen to what these people have been enduring. are frightened in their own homes and it is not acceptable,” she said.

She welcomed the Gardaí’s commitment and stressed the importance of follow-through.

“This is about restoring confidence. People should feel safe walking through their community and secure in their homes. We now need to make sure that the commitments made at this meeting are followed through with action,” she said.

A follow-up meeting is planned to take place in a month’s time to review the progress of the campaign.

Senator Costello, a former county councillor, also called on SDCC to consider installing CCTV cameras in Aylesbury Park to address “unacceptable” levels of illegal dumping.

The council has maintained that CCTV systems are a last resort to implement only when less intrusive measures proved ineffective, but there have been benefits in other areas where they have been installed, she stated.

“Other local parks have benefited from CCTV or technology-led deterrents. SDCC previously installed audio warning devices at bottle-bank sites, which successfully reduced dumping there.

“Aylesbury Park should receive equivalent protection. CCTV would serve as a clear signal: we value our parks, and we will not tolerate their destruction.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme