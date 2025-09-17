Demand for CCTV at Aylesbury Park because of illegal dumping

Calls for a CCTV system in Aylesbury Park were made as ongoing illegal dumping became “unacceptable.”

Fianna Fáil Senator Teresa Costello, former councillor representing Tallaght central, recently called on South Dublin County Council to consider the cameras as they could be the only effective way to deter perpetrators and support enforcement.

“It’s simply unacceptable that our green spaces, including Aylesbury Park, are being treated as dumping grounds,” she said.

“Installing CCTV isn’t about watching people – it’s about protecting our community, our environment and our shared spaces.”

According to her, the problem extends beyond Aylesbury Park, as SDCC spends “nearly €1.5 million annually” to remove all dumping across the county.

Tallaght remains one of the most impacted areas in spite of the “huge” community effort to maintain the area spotless.

“I’ve seen first-hand the energy, pride and care locals bring to Aylesbury Park, and that effort mustn’t be wasted cleaning up after thoughtless dumping,” said Senator Costello.

In 2023, a monthly average of over €125,000 was spent for clean-up costs alone, and the local authority disposes of roughly 5,500 tonnes of illegal waste countywide yearly.

SDCC litter wardens carried out over 1,200 patrols in 2023, issuing 410 fines under the Litter Pollution Act (1997), only 39 per cent of which were paid.

While the council often claimed CCTV systems are a last resort to implement only when all the less-intrusive measures proved ineffective, there have been benefits in other areas where they have been installed, said Senator Costello.

“Other local parks have benefited from CCTV or technology-led deterrents. SDCC previously installed audio warning devices at bottle-bank sites, which successfully reduced dumping there.

“Aylesbury Park should receive equivalent protection. CCTV would serve as a clear signal: we value our parks, and we will not tolerate their destruction.”

