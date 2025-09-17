Airtricity Green Fund gives €5m to 56 projects including two in South Dublin

Two south Dublin-based projects are among over 50 to receive funding from Airtricity’s community fund.

The SSE Airtricity Generation Green Community Fund awarded a total of €5 million to 56 community projects earlier this August, including Jobstown-based Citywise Education and Liffey Partnership’s Cherry Orchard Community Garden.

The Generation Green Community Fund has been established to support communities across the island of Ireland in their journey towards sustainability, and is designed to empower local communities to take an active role in the Green Transition – a collective shift toward greener, more sustainable living.

The fund aims to support projects from a wide variety of groups that promote sustainability, environmental awareness, and climate action at a local level.

Whether it’s a grassroots group improving energy efficiency, a school integrating sustainability into learning, or a social enterprise creating climate-friendly solutions, the fund is designed to uplift and enable communities making a real difference.

The grants awarded are between €10,000 and €25,000.

Liffey Partnership’s Cherry Orchard Community Garden project have been awarded the funding to purchase a new EV Van and build a teaching cabin.

“This will help us to reduce our carbon footprint and most importantly improve the Garden as a facility for the whole community to enjoy,” a statement from the project read.

“Following the success of the recent Strawberry Fair, we are grateful to be able to develop this space and provide a hub of climate action in Cherry Orchard.

“Huge thanks to Padraig and the SSE team who are supporting projects across Ireland and Northern Ireland that are helping to create a greener future.”

Funding awarded to Citywise Education will “allow us to introduce an innovative out-of-school programme for local young people to increase their level of climate knowledge and action in the communities that we support”, the organisation said.

“It’s amazing to see communities like ours at the heart of Ireland’s sustainability journey. We would like to offer our sincere thanks to SSE Airtricity for believing in grassroots project.”

“We’re delighted to support such a wide range of ambitious, community-led sustainability projects,” Stephen Gallagher, Managing Director SSE Airtricity said.

“We understand the challenges many projects and groups face in accessing funding resources, and we’re proud to play a part in enabling them to create lasting environmental and social impact.”