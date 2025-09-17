Search
Free travel for students extended to U9s

Free travel for students extended to U9s

Echo StaffSeptember 17, 2025 9:56 am

FROM this week, the new TFI Child Leap Card will extend free travel in Dublin Mid West on all TFI services for children between 5 and 8 years of age, , Fine Gael Minister of State and Dublin Mid West TD, Emer Higgins, has said.

Minister Higgins said the card, available through leapcard.ie, will expand free travel to almost a quarter of a million children across Ireland, building upon existing free travel on public transport for children under 5-years of age.

This measure was announced as part of the Budget 2025 package of measures and is a key Fine Gael delivery on the Programme for Government commitment to make public transport more affordable and accessible for families.

“It is fantastic to see this being rolled out in Dublin Mid West. Fine Gael are committed to alleviating the financial burden associated with transport costs to parents,” said Minister Higgins.

“Fine Gael are all about putting money back in your pocket. I would urge all Dublin Mid West residents to apply now for their eligible children.”

Minister of State with responsibility for Rural Transport, Jerry Buttimer TD said: “I am delighted to see that the expansion of this scheme will support almost a quarter of a million more children and their families by providing access to free travel for under 9s, it also lays foundations for lifelong habits of sustainable travel.

Read More


Average waiting time on housing list is 10 years

News

Housing list applicants in south Dublin are waiting up to ten years on average for two, three and four-bed houses. The average...

Council already preparing for illegal Halloween bonfires

News

Measures are already being put in place ahead of Halloween to tackle illegal bonfires. Free recycling collection and mattress amnesty days, liaison...

Knife seizures escalated by 28 per cent over five years 2020-2024

News

GARDA divisions of Dublin South Central, West, North, and North Central, have the highest levels of knife seizures in the state. An...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST