Free travel for students extended to U9s

FROM this week, the new TFI Child Leap Card will extend free travel in Dublin Mid West on all TFI services for children between 5 and 8 years of age, , Fine Gael Minister of State and Dublin Mid West TD, Emer Higgins, has said.

Minister Higgins said the card, available through leapcard.ie, will expand free travel to almost a quarter of a million children across Ireland, building upon existing free travel on public transport for children under 5-years of age.

This measure was announced as part of the Budget 2025 package of measures and is a key Fine Gael delivery on the Programme for Government commitment to make public transport more affordable and accessible for families.

“It is fantastic to see this being rolled out in Dublin Mid West. Fine Gael are committed to alleviating the financial burden associated with transport costs to parents,” said Minister Higgins.

“Fine Gael are all about putting money back in your pocket. I would urge all Dublin Mid West residents to apply now for their eligible children.”

Minister of State with responsibility for Rural Transport, Jerry Buttimer TD said: “I am delighted to see that the expansion of this scheme will support almost a quarter of a million more children and their families by providing access to free travel for under 9s, it also lays foundations for lifelong habits of sustainable travel.