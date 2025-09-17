One very happy Slimming World Lady

ADVERTORIAL

I am a 65-year-old woman and I have struggled with my weight all my life.

I was never any more than two stone over weight but it was always a struggle. I joined lots of slimming classes and I would lose a few pounds here and there but I never hit my goal.

I have a heart condition called Cardiomyopathy. I was diagnosed with this condition over 30 years ago.

When I was diagnosed, I was told not to overdo anything. I was swimming a lot at the time and was even told to stop swimming as there was a high risk of sudden death with over exertion.

I was never told to lose weight by the doctors.

In September 2022, I had heart failure. I knew I had put a lot of weight on. I was retaining fluid and food and I put it down to COVID-19.

The cardiologist put me on water tablets and I lost a stone. Still, nobody told me to lose weight.

I didn’t feel fit and I knew I should try and do something about weight and fitness. Eventually, I decided in August 2023 to take action and I joined Slimming World.

The consultant made me feel very welcome and at the introductory chat the consultant stressed that if you stick to the plan you will reach your target.

I definitely took that on board. I felt really at home in the group. Everyone seems to get on well and I put that down to the consultant.

The consultants make everyone feel very comfortable with their support.

The week after starting Slimming World I had an appointment at the Heart Failure Clinic in the Mater Hospital.

I was informed by the cardiologist that I would be considered for a heart transplant.

The cardiologist advised me that I would only be considered for transplant if I lost weight and got fit (a big change to what I was told previously).

I duly informed the cardiologist that I had joined Slimming World and she was happy to hear my plan.

From August 2023 to-date I have lost 3 stone in weight and reached my target.

I walk at least an hour every day and I have stopped drinking alcohol on my doctor’s advice.

I was very happy attending my last visit to the Cardiologist, she was very pleased with my results and said they would rule out a Heart Transplant if I keep my weight in check and maintain my fitness.

I must say that the weight loss would not have happened had I not joined Slimming World, I really mean that.

It has been a life-time struggle losing weight for me, prior to joining Slimming World, and all in all I’m delighted and proud of my new self.

I will keep attending class every so often as this is where I have learned so much, and I hope I will be an inspiration to others in the group.

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings . Accept