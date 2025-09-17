One very happy Slimming World Lady
ADVERTORIAL
I am a 65-year-old woman and I have struggled with my weight all my life.
I was never any more than two stone over weight but it was always a struggle. I joined lots of slimming classes and I would lose a few pounds here and there but I never hit my goal.
I have a heart condition called Cardiomyopathy. I was diagnosed with this condition over 30 years ago.
When I was diagnosed, I was told not to overdo anything. I was swimming a lot at the time and was even told to stop swimming as there was a high risk of sudden death with over exertion.
I was never told to lose weight by the doctors.
In September 2022, I had heart failure. I knew I had put a lot of weight on. I was retaining fluid and food and I put it down to COVID-19.
The cardiologist put me on water tablets and I lost a stone. Still, nobody told me to lose weight.
I didn’t feel fit and I knew I should try and do something about weight and fitness. Eventually, I decided in August 2023 to take action and I joined Slimming World.
The consultant made me feel very welcome and at the introductory chat the consultant stressed that if you stick to the plan you will reach your target.
I definitely took that on board. I felt really at home in the group. Everyone seems to get on well and I put that down to the consultant.
The consultants make everyone feel very comfortable with their support.
The week after starting Slimming World I had an appointment at the Heart Failure Clinic in the Mater Hospital.
I was informed by the cardiologist that I would be considered for a heart transplant.
The cardiologist advised me that I would only be considered for transplant if I lost weight and got fit (a big change to what I was told previously).
I duly informed the cardiologist that I had joined Slimming World and she was happy to hear my plan.
From August 2023 to-date I have lost 3 stone in weight and reached my target.
I walk at least an hour every day and I have stopped drinking alcohol on my doctor’s advice.
I was very happy attending my last visit to the Cardiologist, she was very pleased with my results and said they would rule out a Heart Transplant if I keep my weight in check and maintain my fitness.
I must say that the weight loss would not have happened had I not joined Slimming World, I really mean that.
It has been a life-time struggle losing weight for me, prior to joining Slimming World, and all in all I’m delighted and proud of my new self.
I will keep attending class every so often as this is where I have learned so much, and I hope I will be an inspiration to others in the group.