Family concerned for wellbeing of missing teenager Bobby (18)

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Bobby Carpenter, aged 18, who was last seen in Tallaght, Dublin 24, on Wednesday, September 2025.

Bobby is described as being approximately 6 foot in height with a thin build, red hair and brown eyes.

Bobby was seen wearing navy coat, grey jeans and pale blue Asics runners.

Anyone with any information on Bobby’s whereabouts are asked to contact Rathfarnham Garda station on 01 666 6500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.