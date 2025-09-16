Search
Family concerned for wellbeing of missing teenager Bobby (18)
Bobby Carpenter, aged 18 (Image: An Garda Síochána)

Family concerned for wellbeing of missing teenager Bobby (18)

Echo StaffSeptember 16, 2025 10:12 pm

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Bobby Carpenter, aged 18, who was last seen in Tallaght, Dublin 24, on Wednesday,  September 2025.

Bobby is described as being approximately 6 foot in height with a thin build, red hair and brown eyes.

Bobby was seen wearing navy coat, grey jeans and pale blue Asics runners.

Anyone with any information on Bobby’s whereabouts are asked to contact Rathfarnham Garda station on 01 666 6500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Read More


Change of use wanted for Airton Plaza centre

Property

A planning application has been submitted for an education/day care centre at a new housing development in the heart of Tallaght. Stewarts...

Jigsaw ‘sea dip’

Tallaght

A Jigsaw-led ‘sea dip’ in Bray will be all about community, mental health and the importance of seeking help. The mental health...

Housing or data centres are the bleak choices the State has to make

News

A motion to request a national moratorium on data centres that are not powered by renewable energies was passed at the September...

This weeks front pages – September 11, 2025

Latest

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today. Pick up your copy or subscribe...
TAGS
Share This
OLDER POST