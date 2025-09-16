Search
OC LAW: 5 Things Every First-Time Buyer Should Know About Conveyancing in Ireland

Echo StaffSeptember 16, 2025 3:51 pm

ADVERTORIAL

Buying your first home is exciting, but the legal process can feel overwhelming.

At OC LAW, we’ve put together 5 key things every first-time buyer should know about conveyancing in Ireland.(Caption for the Article)

Buying your first home is exciting, but the legal side of things can feel like a maze.

Conveyancing is the process that transfers ownership of a property from the seller to you. It’s essential, but often misunderstood.

At OC LAW, we work with first-time buyers every day, and here are five things we believe you should know before you start.

  1. Get Your Solicitor Involved Early
    Don’t wait until you’ve gone sale agreed to find a solicitor. Having one lined up early can save time and stress. They’ll guide you through contracts, help spot potential issues, and keep the process moving.
  2. Budget for More Than the Deposit
    Aside from your mortgage deposit, you’ll need to factor in stamp duty, legal fees, survey costs, and potential lender charges. Knowing the full picture from the start helps you avoid last-minute surprises.
  3. Understand the Timeline
    Conveyancing in Ireland usually takes between 8–12 weeks, but delays are common. Title checks, planning searches, and mortgage approval can all affect the timeline. Patience is key, but a proactive solicitor makes a big difference.
  4. Be Prepared for Paperwork
    From proof of ID to mortgage documents and property deeds, you’ll be handling a lot of paperwork. Responding quickly to your solicitor’s requests will help prevent unnecessary delays.
  5. Ask Questions
    If something isn’t clear, ask. A good solicitor will explain terms like “searches,” “contracts for sale,” or “closing date” in plain language. You don’t need to know the legal jargon—that’s our job.

For more information: OC Law / O’Cochlain & Co Solicitors

