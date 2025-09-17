Search
Call for ‘Stonemount’ section to be Gaelscoil
De La Salle site will accommodate 839 apartments

Ellen GoughSeptember 17, 2025 10:30 am

There are calls for part of the former De La Salle school to be earmarked as a Gaelscoil for the area.

The site of the former school is being redeveloped as Stonemount, a joint venture between The Iveagh Trust and Dwyer Nolan Developments Ltd, and will accommodate up to 839 apartments, a community space and a crèche when completed.

Cllr Vincent Jackson (Ind) has called for a section of the existing school building – which is set to be converted to accommodate the crèche and community space – to be made available for the “development of a Gaelscoil for the Ballyfermot/Cherry Orchard/ Drimnagh area”.

He asked Dublin City Council to look into getting the developers of Stonemount “ensure that as some sort of community gain” the space is left to develop a Gaelscoil.

“I regret to date no visible community gain for the local community has being made,” he said in his question to the monthly DCC meeting on Monday, September 1.

In response, DCC chief executive Richard Shakespeare said that the delivery of a Gaelscoil at the Stonemount development would be a matter for the Department of Education.

“As part of the approved scheme, the existing school building was permitted for a change of use to accommodate childcare facilities,” the chief executive’s reply said.

“In addition, a 0.5-hectare site has been set aside within the development to support potential future educational use,” he continued.

“The delivery of a Gaelscoil or any other specific educational facility on this site would be subject to engagement with the Department of Education, relevant stakeholders, and the submission of a separate planning application.

“Separately, the approved childcare and community spaces within the retained school building contribute positively to the provision of local social infrastructure.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

