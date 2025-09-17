Anyone for coffee and a ramble?

The new intergenerational centre in Tymon Park will open later this month

New coffee shops will open in two south Dublin parks later this September.

It marks the long-awaited completion of significant projects to enhance the facilities and amenities available to the public at both Tymon Park and Corkagh Park.

A new intergenerational centre at the Wellington Lane entrance features a café “designed to make the most of its parkland setting, with a south-facing terrace overlooking the lake”, according to the September monthly report from South Dublin County Council’s chief executive Colin Ward.

The centre also includes a multi-functional community space that can be divided into smaller rooms if need be.

Following a tender process, O’Brien Event Catering Ltd., who also operate the successful Café Duomo outlet in Firhouse, will manage the Tymon intergenerational centre and café, including arranging bookings for the community space there.

Other upgrades at Tymon Park include enhancements to the walking route from Wellington Lane and the reopening of the Limekiln section of the park after progress on the River Poddle flood alleviation works.

The second café will also open this month in Corkagh Park as part of a multi-use events space complete with a stage and hard-standing area.

It will be managed by Istimewa Limited, who currently operate Ruff Café at the DSPCA facility in Rathfarnham.

Upgrades to Corkagh Park already provided as part of the project include a fairy woodland trail and upgrades to car parks and entrances.

“We look forward to working with both companies as they expand their local business presence in facilities that promise to be exciting additions to the area which we are sure park users in both Tymon and Corkagh will greatly enjoy,” chief executive Colin Ward said.

