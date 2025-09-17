Developer applies to knock and rebuild historical stonewalls
A housing developer has applied to South Dublin County Council to remove and rebuild one of Tallaght’s historical stonewalls to “ensure preservation” of its design.
The wall located along Greenhills Road is part of a recently built apartment development that replaced the former Gallaher Cigarette Factory.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
