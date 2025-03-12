Concerns raised over delivery hub plans at Partas
THE Irish Aviation Authority and Department of Defence are seeking information from Partas in relation to its proposals for an aerial delivery hub in Tallaght.
Plans for the hub at Tallaght Enterprise Centre, Main Road, were submitted to South Dublin County Council on December 27.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Concerns over illegal dumping and pollutionNews
Concerns were raised over pollution and illegal dumping in Sean Walsh Park, where wildlife has been affected by an oil spillage.“In the...
TUH: Let’s Talk About EpilepsyNews
Seizures are brief and sudden disruptions to the electrical activity in the brainEpilepsy is a neurological condition which affects the brain. Subscribe...
777 new social homes built in the county with 210 council buildsNews
777 new social homes were built in South Dublin in 2024, 210 of which were Council builds.Clondalkin saw the highest number of...
Hotel ‘declared not exempt’ to accommodate IPA applicantsNews
A HOTEL in Citywest was ‘declared not exempt’ and will require planning permission if they want to provide accommodation for international protection...
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.