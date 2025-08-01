Conditions and revisions called ‘unwarranted and unreasonable’

Dalata Hotel Group have lodged an appeal over conditions attached to planning permission for new illuminated signs on the Maldron Hotel at Newlands Cross.

The hotel group applied for planning permission for “changes to existing hotel signage with the erection of six signs”, with “all signs to be internally illuminated by means of LEDs, giving face illumination only”.

The proposed signs one to three are “high level” signs to replace existing signs on the northern, southern and western elevations of the hotel.

Sign four “is a low-level sign above the main entrance of hotel to replace existing” while signs five and six comprise of “two new circular panel signs either side of the main hotel entrance”.

South Dublin County Council granted planning permission for the changes to existing hotel signage, but with conditions restricting the illumination, size and number of signs.

Condition No.2 of the planning decision calls for “the following amendments”: (a) Signs 1 and 3 shall not be internally illuminated. (b) Signs 2, 4, 5 and 6 shall either: (i) be re-duced to 400mm in height, OR (ii) not be internally illuminated: (c) Notwithstanding parts (a) and (b), the applicant may omit some signs from the development and retain the existing signs in those locations.”

“Nothing is permitted under this permission that contradicts the requirements of parts (a), (b) and (c).”

This decision from the local authority is to “protect the amenities of the area and in the interests of the proper planning and sustainable development of the area”.

In their appeal lodged with An Coimisúin Pleanála, Dalata Hotel Group plc called the conditions and revisions “unwarranted, unreasonable and not justified from a planning perspective”, and asked that the conditions be removed.

“In our view, the rationale behind the imposition of Condition No.2 as set out by the Planning Authority is based on an erroneous understanding and assessment of the development proposed,” the appeal noted.

“All signs are to be internally illuminated by means of LEDs, giving face illumination only,” they said, adding that a number of other signs are set to be removed from the hotel as well.

“No evidence has been provided to support a conclusion that the illumination would have a negative impact on the residential amenity of neighbouring properties. Furthermore, it ignores the nature and extent of existing signage at the hotel, which has been in place for a period of over 20 years.”

A decision on the appeal is due from An Coimisúin Pleanála by November this year.