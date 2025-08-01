St Matthew’s fighting fit with credit union’s €10,000 boost

(from left) Denise Laffan (Credit Union), Lola Foley (boxer), Robert Murray (club manager), Ruby Whelan (boxer), Peter Keenan (coach), Kayla Horold (boxer), Keyleigh McDermot (boxer and official coach), and Dolores Murphy (Credit Union)

ST MATTHEW’S Boxing Club secured a substantial €10,000 in sponsorship from the Ballyfermot Credit Union.

The funding will upgrade equipment, including a high quality technology analysis camera that will improve the training quality and development for the club’s 50 plus members.

St Matthew’s has been established for almost 40 years, offering boxing through a safe and supportive environment.

Robert Murray, Managing Director, of St Matthew’s Boxing Club said credit union support in funding was influenced by Denise, a key worker with the branch.

“The sponsorship will also boost the club’s online presence, notably our YouTube series ‘The St Matthew’s Way’. This builds on ‘Raw Insights’ our successful pilot series, showcasing authentic Dublin insights into our members’ journeys,” said Murray, who manages the production and promotion of the series.

“This partnership is about investing in our community’s future and empowering our young boxers. Just as boxing teaches discipline and long-term commitment, we see a natural synergy with the credit union’s mission to encourage young savers and build financial resilience for the future.”

Murray’s connection with the club began at the age of eight.

Despite a childhood battling severe chronic asthma, spending much of his childhood in and out of Crumlin Children’s Hospital, Murray insists St Matthew’s gave him his health by building lung capacity through the guidance of founding member and former club manager Stephen Maher.

Robbie is a former elite amateur international medallist and an unbeaten professional champion.

He recently completed a Master’s in Sports Performance Analysis, to combine his qualifications as a Certified Insurance Practitioner and Business graduate.