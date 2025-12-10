Connect4 programme to expand in Clondalkin with aid of €100k

The expansion of the Connect 4 programme into Clondalkin, with an emphasis placed on Balgaddy, has been allocated a sum of €100,000 to help further its progress.

The six-figure funding is part of the latest budget produced by the local authority for the coming year and is a portion of over €3 million set aside from Local Property Tax reductions.

The Connect 4 project is a youth initiative jointly led by South Dublin County Partnership and the Tallaght Drugs and Alcohol Task Force.

The programme expansion is noted as being specifically for Balgaddy, an area that has faced problems with anti-social behaviour in recent years.

Councillor Darragh Adelaide stated that he was “absolutely delighted” with the news and believes it be to a very important addition to services available in Clondalkin.

Cllr Adelaide said: “This is a project that has been sorely needed in Clondalkin. Since I was elected, I have been fighting to bring a detached street work model here, proposing it at last year’s budget after getting elected.

“It’s something our community urgently needs – a project that meets young people where they are, builds trust, and gives them a real chance to thrive.”

The Connect 4 project was launched in April 2022 and is co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Union.

It focuses on detached youth work, a form of outreach that specifically engages the most at-risk and marginalised young individuals aged 10 to 24 in the programme’s catchment area.

It operates on the streets, working with youths directly in areas affected by antisocial behaviour and drug-use issues. Cllr Adelaide stated that the work the programme does is exactly what’s needed for Clondalkin.

“They are making streets safer, supporting young people, and strengthening communities. That’s exactly the kind of positive, practical youth work we need in Clondalkin.”

Balgaddy has been cited as an area of concern recently, with residents informing The Echo and local politicians of their worries and fears.

Drug activity and anti-social behaviour is noted as being at a higher level than in previous years, according to Dublin Mid-West TD Mark Ward.

Deputy Ward has called for the deployment of the Dublin Crime Task Force to the area to combat the issue.

Cllr Adelaide urged the Government to provide even more funding in future to the area in order to maintain these programmes and ensure the benefits of them are seen.

“This €100,000 allocation is a vital start, but it must be part of a long-term commitment.

“The Government needs to properly fund youth work models like Connect 4 across Ireland.

“They’re proven to work, and they make our communities safer and stronger.”

