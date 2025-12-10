Protest against NTA’s decision to remove direct bus route to city

RESIDENTS in Chapelizod will protest on Saturday, November 29, against the NTA’s decision to remove their only remaining direct bus to Dublin City Centre.

As part of Phase 7 of Busconnects, route 26 – which ran from Liffey Valley to Merrion Square – was replaced with the route 80, which runs from Liffey Valley to Palmerston Park, diverting from the city centre, and from bus lanes, at Smithfield.