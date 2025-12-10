Search
Protest against NTA’s decision to remove direct bus route to city
Stock Image

Maurice GarveyDecember 10, 2025 10:34 am

RESIDENTS in Chapelizod will protest on Saturday, November 29, against the NTA’s decision to remove their only remaining direct bus to Dublin City Centre.

As part of Phase 7 of Busconnects, route 26 – which ran from Liffey Valley to Merrion Square – was replaced with the route 80, which runs from Liffey Valley to Palmerston Park, diverting from the city centre, and from bus lanes, at Smithfield.

