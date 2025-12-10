Protest against NTA’s decision to remove direct bus route to city
RESIDENTS in Chapelizod will protest on Saturday, November 29, against the NTA’s decision to remove their only remaining direct bus to Dublin City Centre.
As part of Phase 7 of Busconnects, route 26 – which ran from Liffey Valley to Merrion Square – was replaced with the route 80, which runs from Liffey Valley to Palmerston Park, diverting from the city centre, and from bus lanes, at Smithfield.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Students expo in libraryBallyfermot
Ballyfermot College for Further Education will host a student-curated content creation and photography exhibit in Ballyfermot Library on Tuesday, December 9 at...
Alleged assault during day time on three asylum seekersNews
Gardaí are continuing to investigate after three asylum seekers were set upon by several people in an alleged assault in Brittas on...
Council in bid for Coldcut landsNews
The deadline for bids to be submitted for the Coldcut lands was Thursday, November 27 at noon and the winning bid for...
Funding set aside to repair civic roofBallyfermot
Funding has been set aside for repairs to the roof of the Ballyfermot Community Civic Centre.The repairs are necessary due to the...
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.