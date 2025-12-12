Contractor to be appointed to maintain sports pavilions

A contractor is due to be appointed to maintain sports pavilions in local parks on behalf of the council later this December.

A tender for the appointment of a contractor to manage and maintain the council-owned sports facilities was put out by South Dublin County Council in October 2025.

An assessment of that tender is now underway and it’s expected that a contractor will be appointed in December 2025, “subject to tendering parties meeting the council requirements”.

This information was shared by the council’s Public Realm department in response to a question from Cllr Jess Spear (PBP-S) at the Tallaght Area Committee meeting on Monday, November 24.

She asked for a report on “when the Contractor for maintaining the pavilions and dressing rooms in Ballymount Park in Tallaght will be hired and commence work”.

Cllr Spear was following up on a motion she had brought to the October meeting highlighting the mouldy, leaky and damp conditions of the sports pavilion in Ballymount Park.

As well as carrying out repairs on the Ballymount Park pavilion, the contractor will be responsible for general services such as cleaning, waste management, consumables replenishment and minor repairs to the pavilions, as well as maintenance of fire safety, water and mechanical and electrical systems.

They are also set to be responsible for building fabric and finishes such as doors, carpentry and roofing, and all access and security systems such as access control, automatic doors and CCTV interface “where required”.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme