Irish flag to receive more lights at garden

The Irish flag at the 1916 commemorative garden in Newland’s Cross is set to receive better lighting so that it can remain at the top of the staff for longer periods of time, including evenings.

The garden commemorates the 1916 Easter Rising and was opened to celebrate the centenary of the Irish historical event, but the flag has to be taken down each evening after it is put up due to the lack of lighting.

Lighting is currently provided at the base of the stones carrying the inscriptions of the proclamation and the feeling is that a similar light would be appropriate for the flag.

South Dublin County Council expect to have these lights fitted in advance of upcoming 110th anniversary commemorations of the Easter Rising and have earmarked the end of January 2026 as a possible completion date.

Councillor William Carey noted that providing up-lighting for the flag at Newland’s Cross would go in line with proper etiquette.

Cllr Carey said: “The proper etiquette for flying the flag is that it be lit from below if it’s going to remain up overnight.

“I, myself, have raised the flag there on several occasions, particularly around commemorating Easter week and on other occasions and the problem is that, with the best will in the world, it’s not always possible in the evening to be able to take the flag down…if it’s properly lit up, we can fly the flag in the proper manner.

The council noted that they are currently looking for suitable fittings and explained that they must find lights that can illuminate the entire length of the flagpole.

However, they do expect to source these lights soon, despite the fact they are not seen as “off-the-shelf” pieces and have the new installation in place in the coming months.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.