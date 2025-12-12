K Factory are shortlisted for National Small Business Award

Owners Krystyna and Jacek Wittbrodt and Daria Kwintal, Bryan Cardozo at the facility in ACE Enterprise

A SMALL growing enterprise in Clondalkin K Factory Print and Embroidery Ltd, has been shortlisted as a finalist in the 2026 SFA National Small Business Awards.

The venture, led by founder Krystyna Wittbrodt, is nominated in the Manufacturing category (up to 50 employees).

K Factory provides versatile print and embroidery solutions to a wide variety of customers—including corporate clients, non-profits, crèches, schools, and colleges.

“We print and embroider on any type of textile,” explains Krystyna.

Originally from Poland, Krystyna established K Factory four years ago and has seen the initiative go from strength to strength via their premises at ACE Enterprise Centre in Clondalkin.

Two additional staff were recently added to the team, making it seven staff in total, but they will be adding to that number as the business evolves.

“We took on two additional staff this year and will be looking to advertise for two more staff this year. We are a Guaranteed Irish brand, providing employment and supporting the local community.”

Finalists in the SFA National Business Awards 2026 were officially announced this week.

The awards celebrate achievements and vital contributions of small businesses in Ireland. “The strong engagement with this year’s awards programme shows the continued resilience and determination of Ireland’s small businesses, who consistently strive for recognition of their hard work,” said Sue O’Neill, Chair of the SFA judging panel.

Krystyna, who won Business Woman of the Year with the Local Enterprise Awards last year, and oversaw a Network Ireland award for K Factory, believe the SFA nomination is a “significant achievement” and a “proud recognition not only for our company, but also for Clondalkin and the broader community.”

The SFA awards take place in March 2026.