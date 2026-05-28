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Controversial new home on green space refused planning
The site in Old Bawn refused planning for a single one-bedroom home

Controversial new home on green space refused planning

James Roulston MooneyMay 28, 2026 2:13 pm

A controversial new single-storey home on a green space in Old Bawn has been refused permission after strong opposition from residents.

A planning application that outlined the development of a new home intended for the use of an older person on a green space at Old Bawn Way was refused permission by the local authority with a “substantive reason” provided following strong reaction from locals.

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