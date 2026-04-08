Permission is sought to build new home on Old Bawn Way

The planning notice went up on the site this week

Planning permission has been sought to build a new home on just under half an acre of green space in the Old Bawn area of Tallaght.

A planning application has been lodged by Kenny Estates for the construction of a new single-storey one-bedroom home at 20A Old Bawn Way in Tallaght on 0.192 hectares of green space, or 0.47acres.