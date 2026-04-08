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Permission is sought to build new home on Old Bawn Way
The planning notice went up on the site this week

Permission is sought to build new home on Old Bawn Way

James Roulston MooneyApril 8, 2026 12:22 pm

Planning permission has been sought to build a new home on just under half an acre of green space in the Old Bawn area of Tallaght.

A planning application has been lodged by Kenny Estates for the construction of a new single-storey one-bedroom home at 20A Old Bawn Way in Tallaght on 0.192 hectares of green space, or 0.47acres.

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