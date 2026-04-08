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Community Centre will not be extended in coming years
Adamstown Community Centre

Community Centre will not be extended in coming years

James Roulston MooneyApril 8, 2026 12:26 pm

The council has stated that Adamstown Community Centre will not be extended in the coming years, but it is a possibility, should funding be granted in the future.

The local authority has said that the community centre in Adamstown will not receive an extension in the near future but that they remain open to delivering one down the line.

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