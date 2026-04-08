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12th Lock to Hazelhatch Grand Canal Greenway delivers valuable amenity
Mayor Pamela Kearns, Minister Darragh O’Brien and Colm Ward (CEO SDCC) at the opening of the 12th Lock to Hazelhatch section

12th Lock to Hazelhatch Grand Canal Greenway delivers valuable amenity

Echo StaffApril 8, 2026 12:34 pm

THE new 12th Lock to Hazelhatch section of the Grand Canal Greenway was officially opened marking a major step forward in enhancing sustainable travel and recreational amenities along one of the county’s most significant historic corridors.

The project forms part of a wider effort to develop a high quality, accessible walking and cycling route along the Grand Canal.

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