Residents concerns over access to their own homes in the village

The council is looking at the provision of parking spaces in the proposed Tallaght Village Enhancement Scheme after residents raised concerns at Aon Scéal? on Tuesday, March 24.

The removal of parking spaces on Main Street in the proposed Tallaght Village Enhancement Scheme has worried several residents, some of whom noted a medical reason for their need to be parked close to their doors.

However, a local councillor stated that feedback has been given to the local authority, who are looking once more at this aspect of the enhancement scheme, while they also pore over the 130 or so submissions provided to them during the Part 8 Public Consultation period.

Councillor Niamh Whelan listed some of the issues raised by those with homes in the heart of the village.

Cllr Whelan said: “There’s concerns around accessing their own home, their own accessibility.

“I think one woman had arthritis, and other had mobility issues as well, and they were just concerned that, if they had to park away from their home, how would they get to and from, and how they carry their shopping.

“There was provision in the original plan for drop-off bays for shopping and stuff, but it’s not sufficient for residents.”

Other works set to be carried out in the proposed enhancement scheme include the enlargement of public realm space, more pedestrian and cycling connections, improved public lighting, improved biodiversity and landscape design, as well as street art.

Councillor Adam Smyth noted that parking was the central concern discussed at the meeting that saw several local representatives listen to the public’s worries.

Cllr Smyth noted that an element of safety comes into play as well for those who will have to leave their vehicles parked overnight.

He said: “Parking that’s there for residents needs to be parking that’s done overnight as well. You want to make sure it’s safe and that the cars are secure.

“Having the parking where it is at the moment, it’s somewhere that’s accessible, somewhere they can see from their house.

“For themselves, they do feel more comfortable having it where it’s close.”

Cllr Whelan noted her support for the “positive” village enhancement scheme but hoped that the council can help out with residents’ “red line issue.”

Cllr Whelan said: “I’m supportive of the village enhancement scheme. I think it needs it and I think it will be positive, but I would like to bring as many people along with us as we can.

“So, if parking for the residents is a red line issue, and we can solve it in some way, we will try and do everything we can to do that.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.