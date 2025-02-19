COPD group launch to meet ‘huge need’ in area

At the launch of the new COPD group

A new COPD support group was launched in Clondalkin to meet a “huge need” in the area according to local health professionals.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is the name given to a group of lung conditions caused by smoke, chemicals in the environment or, more rarely, genetics.

“We usually look at where there might be a need in communities, and a Clondalkin-based physiotherapist as well as the respiratory team in the local primary care centre said there is a high number of people dealing with COPD in the area,” explained Katie MacIntyre from COPD Support Ireland.

The new group, based in Rowlagh Community Centre, was launched on Monday, February 10, and entails weekly exercise classes tailored to people with the condition, followed by social meetings.

People living locally who have received a diagnosis of COPD are welcomed to join on Mondays from 11am to 12pm.

“The classes are 45 minutes long and are aimed at improving strength and fighting breathlessness,” said Katie.

“Participants are also going to benefit from peer support and meet others who understand only too well the challenges that all of them are facing daily.

“Living with COPD can be quite lonely and intimidating, and people can live in fear because they don’t know how to manage breathlessness.”

The classes are led by Siel Bleu Ireland, and after the classes members are encouraged to stop for tea or coffee. Expert talks on COPD will be organised at times.

Everyone can exercise at their own pace and the classes are suitable for all fitness levels.

The group will be funded by Healthy South Dublin unlike other COPD Support Ireland groups who are typically funded by the HSE.

“It gives the chance to those people to leave their houses,” said community health co-ordinator with South Dublin County Partnership, Ola Elian.

“We are expecting to start off with 15 participants.”

To join, people need to have a COPD diagnosis which they have to show when they register with COPD Support Ireland.

For more information, contact Katie at 083 086 4118 or send an e-mail to support@copd.ie.