‘Outrage’ 224 households issued with notice to quit

Alessia MicalizziFebruary 19, 2025 10:00 am

A notice to quit was issued by private landlords to 224 households across South Dublin in 2024.

South Dublin County Council released the figure in response to a question by Councillor Madeleine Johansson (PBP-SOL) at the February Council meeting.

